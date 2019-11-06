Obituary: Cliff Jeffrey Petrovsky

Cliff Jeffrey Petrovsky, 64, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2019, after battling a long illness. Born August 18, 1955, Cliff was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Bernice and Seymour Petrovsky. He later moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he attended Madison Meadows Elementary School, Central High School and Arizona State University. Cliff and his family moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2000.

He immersed himself in the mountains and deserts of his beloved Arizona but his unlimited love for those around him was his most enduring characteristic. He has left an enormous void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Cliff was highly respected throughout his 38 years of work as a private investigator.

A founding member of Temple B’rith Shalom in Prescott, Cliff was instrumental in ensuring that the Prescott community had a place of worship. His involvement in retail development in Prescott contributed to the revitalization of downtown. Over the years, Cliff served as board president of Primavera School, president of Prescott Downtown Partnership. He also served on Prescott’s Tourism Advisory Council and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott.

Cliff is survived by his devoted wife Ann; daughter, Bailee; father, Seymour Petrovsky; siblings, Sherry Saper, Fred (Amy) Petrovsky, Adam (Heather) Petrovsky; nieces and nephews, Travis Saper, Michael Saper, Ryan Saper, Mara (Anthony) Jastrzembski, Brian Petrovsky, Rayna Petrovsky, Bradley Petrovsky, Reese Petrovsky and godson, Grayson Uhler. Cliff was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Silverman Petrovsky, grandparents, Israel and Ruth Petrovsky and Bernard and Julia Silverman.

Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 29 th , 2019, at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arrangements were made by Sinai Mortuary. Contributions in Cliff’s memory may be made to Desert Hills Food Bank, Cave Creek Arizona, and Pardes Jewish Day School, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.