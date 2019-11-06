Obituary: Anthony Christopher Targhetta
Anthony Christopher Targhetta, 28 years, Sunrise, March 1, 1991 in Prescott, Ariz., Sunset, Oct. 29, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Entering our lives like a comet he exploded upon us with luminous light, but left us too soon. His legacy will be carried on through his daughters, Wednesday Eve Targhetta and Epiphany Xenophilius Targhetta-Daniels.
Anthony was an old soul with a heart of gold. His smile and words of wisdom would make anyone beam. He was selfless and truly genuine, finding his way through life as a family man. He adored his daughter Wednesday and was excited for the arrival of Epiphany.
He is survived by his mother, Eva Regina Targhetta; his Nana, Linda Reveles; his little sister, Hailey Tucker and many beloved family and friends.
Services will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin, Prescott Chapel, 303 So. Cortez St., in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Anthony’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: