Obituary: Anthony Christopher Targhetta

Anthony Christopher Targhetta, 28 years, Sunrise, March 1, 1991 in Prescott, Ariz., Sunset, Oct. 29, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Entering our lives like a comet he exploded upon us with luminous light, but left us too soon. His legacy will be carried on through his daughters, Wednesday Eve Targhetta and Epiphany Xenophilius Targhetta-Daniels.

Anthony was an old soul with a heart of gold. His smile and words of wisdom would make anyone beam. He was selfless and truly genuine, finding his way through life as a family man. He adored his daughter Wednesday and was excited for the arrival of Epiphany.

He is survived by his mother, Eva Regina Targhetta; his Nana, Linda Reveles; his little sister, Hailey Tucker and many beloved family and friends.

Services will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin, Prescott Chapel, 303 So. Cortez St., in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Anthony’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.