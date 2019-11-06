OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No. 21 Arizona rolls over NAU 91-52
Men's College Basketball

Northern Arizona forward Bernie Andre (10) drives past Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji during the first half of a game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Northern Arizona forward Bernie Andre (10) drives past Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji during the first half of a game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 10:39 p.m.

TUCSON — Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in his college debut and No. 21 Arizona opened the season with a 91-52 rout over Northern Arizona on Wednesday night.

Arizona used its size to dominate inside, causing the Lumberjacks problems at both ends of the floor in their first game under Shane Burcar.

The Wildcats led by 22 at halftime, shot 54% and had a 42-14 advantage in the paint.

Stone Gettings added 13 points and Nnaji hit 9 of 12 shots.

Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona with 17 points. The Lumberjacks shot 32% and had 19 turnovers.

An assistant last season, Burcar was elevated to interim coach for the 2019-20 season after Jack Murphy returned to his alma mater to be Sean Miller’s associate head coach.

Murphy left Burcar with plenty of talent on the roster, but the Lumberjacks had a tough matchup trying to slow the long, athletic Wildcats.

Arizona worked the ball inside to Nnaji and NAU had no answer. Overpowering the Lumberjacks inside, the 6-foot-11 freshman had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting by halftime.

The Wildcats, after a slow start, made 16 of 30 shots and had a 44-22 halftime lead.

Northern Arizona struggled with Arizona’s size on offense as well, hitting 7 of 27 shots.

Arizona kept turning to Nnaji inside to start the second half and he kept scoring, bulling past the Lumberjacks to score three baskets inside.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Arizona never stood much of a chance in one of college basketball’s toughest road venues, but the experience could help when the Big Sky Conference starts.

Arizona was sharp at both ends, playing like it should against a small-conference school.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona hosts Sagu American Indian College on Friday.

Arizona hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Harding carries Weber State men past NAU
Trier scores career-high 32, No. 3 Arizona routs NAU
No. 18 Arizona beats Stanford 91-52
No. 13 Arizona routs in-state rival Northern Arizona, 92-37
Franks scores 34 again, Washington State beats Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries