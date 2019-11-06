OFFERS
Mick Adams and the Stones - A Tribute Concert at the Elks, Nov. 8

Mick Adams and the Stones will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

Mick Adams and the Stones will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 9:37 a.m.

Mick Adams and The Stones promo® 2019 by Mick Adams and The Stones, Rolling Stones tribute

Mick Adams and the Stones will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Named one of the top ten tribute bands in the world by Backstage Magazine, Mick Adams and The Stones are an authentic recreation of The Rolling Stones live in concert.

Endorsed by former Atlantic Records President, Jerry Greenberg, Ryan Seacrest, and Mark Cuban, this band must be seen to be believed. According to Jerry, “It doesn’t get any closer than this!” Mick Adams and the Stones have been featured twice on National TV’s The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and were the only band chosen by Mark Cuban out of seven seasons of the television show to perform a private concert for Comcast and AXS Television in January.

This exciting seven piece, live recreation of The Stones in concert features look-alike performers, multiple costume changes, full choreography, and an all new media show. The energy is through the roof and the band will have you dancing and singing along with every song.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

