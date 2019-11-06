OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 06
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

McConnell, Trump joined for 2020, despite Kentucky setback

President Donald Trump, left, hugs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, as he comes up on stage during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump, left, hugs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, as he comes up on stage during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 3:48 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Their man in Kentucky may be losing, but President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aren't letting Gov. Matt Bevin's election fortunes alter their own pact to win the state together in 2020.

Trump started the affirmation early, tweeting his confidence in the GOP leader Wednesday morning. McConnell arrived later at the White House to celebrate one of their major accomplishments: stacking the federal courts with the president's judges, a fundamental priority of conservative evangelical Republican voters.

Bevin's fate, despite the efforts by McConnell and Trump to prop him up, seemed to have only made their dependence stronger.

"Based on the Kentucky results, Mitch McConnell...will win BIG in Kentucky next year!" Trump predicted.

At the White House ceremony, Trump singled out McConnell for his role in securing the judicial confirmations. The senator received a long ovation and returned the nod.

"Mr. President, this is one of the many ways you're helping to make America great again," McConnell said.

The president's optimistic outlook, though, met a countervailing assessment in Washington: Democrats, with their surprise showing in the Southern states in Tuesday's elections, are gaining ground, particularly in suburban swing areas that are slipping out of reach for the GOP.

These are the headwinds facing McConnell, a consistently unpopular politician at home who is vilified by Democrats nationally as the face of Trump's party in Congress, running perhaps his most difficult reelection campaign yet.

The ascent of Democrat Andy Beshear as a governor in Trump Country could provide an opening for Amy McGrath, a Marine fighter pilot and a favorite of Democrats nationally, who has already raised more than $10 million toward her bid to topple the Senate leader.

McGrath told The Associated Press that people voted for Trump was because "Kentuckians are so fed up about the dysfunction," a system that's not working.

"It's Mitch McConnell that built that system," she said. "You can't drain the swamp unless you get rid of Mitch McConnell."

Republican allies of McConnell acknowledge the historic flip in Kentucky, with an unexpected surge in voter turnout, but scoff at any suggestion that the Senate leader faces any real trouble at home.

Just 5,000 votes behind, the governor has asked for a recanvass, and because the election results are inside the margin for a recount in most states, The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist with ties to McConnell, said there was a "branding problem in Kentucky. But not the GOP. All the Republicans won except Bevin. So the problem was his alone."

Strategists of both parties say Kentucky remains a GOP stronghold and McConnell, a steely politician with a fine-tuned political machine, is far from the most vulnerable of incumbent senators next year.

What's become increasingly clear, though, is that McConnell needs Trump more than ever, which is one reason he was seen spending much of this week at the president's side.

McConnell flew with Trump on Air Force One to an election eve rally for Bevin in Lexington, Kentucky. On Tuesday, McConnell faced the cameras in Washington to predict that even if the House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate will not convict him and Trump will still be president.

Trump remains incredibly popular in Kentucky and McConnell, a button-down conservative, needs the unconventional president's supporters to supplement his own base of establishment Republicans.

And perhaps more pressing, McConnell needs a ground game to match the growing Democratic machine in Kentucky.

Matt Morrison, the executive director of Working America, the political organizing arm of the AFL-CIO, said his group identified some 800,000 potential voters and knocked on the doors of 41,000, as voters turned out in an effort that's highly unusual for Bluegrass State politics.

"This election built a roadmap for how we can make a more meaningful challenge to McConnell's re-election," Morrison said.

McGrath said her team plans to replicate those "boots on the ground" and "the biggest field operation this state has ever seen."

There are still primary campaigns to contend with and other candidates, including popular radio personality Matt Jones, may still challenge McGrath, who ran unsuccessfully for the House in 2018 and has struggled at times with her message to voters.

And Democrats nationally have yet to throw their support to any candidate in Kentucky, as they concede it remains an uphill climb to defeat a seasoned leader like McConnell.

Al Cross, a professor at the University of Kentucky, said the senator is a pragmatic, transactional politician who, though he may not always align with the president, has embraced him.

"He has tied himself very closely to Trump because of his own unpopularity," said Cross. "He doesn't let emotions get in the way. ... And he needs Trump to get re-elected."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Elections in 4 states offer tests of 2020 voter enthusiasm
GOP freezes Twitter spending after McConnell account locked
Republicans flip the script, decry Democrats’ mob rule
McConnell says Senate will consider gun background checks
McConnell says Senate 'not broken' after Kavanaugh fight

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries