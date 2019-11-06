Local Bowling in Brief: Shakeup in Four’s a Crowd League standings; Lucky 7 still in first place

Week 12 at Antelope Lanes found the Four’s a Crowd Fall League with a few changes in the league standings. While Team No. 7 “Lucky 7” was still in first place, a new team had emerged in second place. Team No. 1 “We’ve Got This” had moved into second place, with Team No. 8 “2nd Ball 1st” not far behind them in third place. For the ladies, Brenda Peaslee had high-scratch games with HSS (527) and HSG (182). Dianne Lott had HHS (679) and Susan Azar had HHG (242). For the men, Walt Kastern had HSS (661), HSG (245), and HHS (691). Glen Salie had HHG (259). This is a short season league, and we will start a new 17-week season in January. Contact Antelope Lanes if interested in joining.