Local artists raising funds for YBBBS through balloon art contest

PRESCOTT — Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters is going Up, Up & Away for this year’s Grand Gala & Live Auction.

The sky is the limit for the hundreds of children we serve, and 10 local artists have created works that depict hot air balloons to symbolize that journey. Their art is on display throughout Prescott:

Artist Beth Millbourn: Augie’s, Frontier Village Center

Artist Olesya James: Starbucks, Frontier Village Center

Artist Lacey Wood: French Hen, 108 S. Montezuma St.

Artist Kim Ryder: Keller Realty, 102 N. Montezuma St.

Artist Lydia Strom-DuBord: The Raven, 142 N. Cortez St.

Artist Ann Hein: Key2myheart, 119 S. Cortez St.

Artist Celeste Stout: Allan’s Flowers, 1095 E. Gurley St.

Artists The Fancy That Family: Fancy That, 124 S. Granite St. # A

Artist Joe Tomasic: Realty Executives, 111 W. Goodwin St.

Artist Kristin Rose: Raskin’s Jewelry, 110 W. Gurley St.

View and vote for your favorite balloon at azbigs.org. At $5 a vote, the winning artist with the most votes wins a special prize package including a gallery showing at Huckeba’s Art Gallery, two gala tickets and an overnight stay for two in Jerome. The art will also be auctioned off at the gala, set for Nov. 16 at the Prescott Resort.

Votes can be cast, and gala tickets purchased, at azbigs.org. Proceeds benefit the program of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Information provided by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters