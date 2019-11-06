Holiday Shopping: Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild Annual Holiday Boutique, Nov. 8-9
The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild Annual Holiday Boutique will be held at the Humboldt Unified School District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9.
Come and get a jump start on your holiday shopping. You will see a variety of handmade articles including potholders, pin cushions, tree skirts, tree ornaments, bags, wallets, table runners, place mats, aprons, microwave bowl holders and full size bed quilts. You can also participate in the quilt raffle and silent auction.
For more information, visit lonesomevalleyquilters.com.
