Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece takes the stage at Yarnell Park
Updated as of Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:15 PM
The iconic image of the Granite Mountain Hotshots in a human pyramid formation has been planned for years as the centerpiece of the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park in downtown Yarnell, according to a news release from the group planning the park.
Now, that image has been transformed into a 9-foot etched-steel work of art, which will form the backdrop for a flagstone performance area in the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park, 22556 Highway 89.
The structure will be unveiled at a special event at the park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, states a news release from the Yarnell Hill Recovery Group, now known as the Yarnell Area Resource Group, which owns the park.
The park honors the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.
Members of the crew were photographed in the human pyramid formation just days earlier, after saving a giant juniper tree in the Prescott National Forest from the Doce Fire.
Information provided by Yarnell Area Resource Group
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: