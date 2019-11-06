Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece takes the stage at Yarnell Park

The iconic image of the Granite Mountain Hotshots in a human pyramid formation has been planned for years as the centerpiece of the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park in downtown Yarnell, according to a news release from the group planning the park.

Now, that image has been transformed into a 9-foot etched-steel work of art, which will form the backdrop for a flagstone performance area in the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park, 22556 Highway 89.

The structure will be unveiled at a special event at the park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, states a news release from the Yarnell Hill Recovery Group, now known as the Yarnell Area Resource Group, which owns the park.

The park honors the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

Members of the crew were photographed in the human pyramid formation just days earlier, after saving a giant juniper tree in the Prescott National Forest from the Doce Fire.

Information provided by Yarnell Area Resource Group