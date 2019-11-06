OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 06
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: City Council, hot topics ahead; how to build consensus?

Prescott’s Granite Dells area encompasses a vast patchwork of public and private lands. Over the years, the City of Prescott has bought and preserved the Dells-area Watson and Willow lakes, as well as about 424 acres of Dells open space. The topic of preserving portions of the Dells is expected to come before the city’s boards and council in the coming months. (Courier file)

Prescott’s Granite Dells area encompasses a vast patchwork of public and private lands. Over the years, the City of Prescott has bought and preserved the Dells-area Watson and Willow lakes, as well as about 424 acres of Dells open space. The topic of preserving portions of the Dells is expected to come before the city’s boards and council in the coming months. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 8:59 p.m.

With the General Election behind us and the anticipated Nov. 19, swearing-in ceremony of the City of Prescott’s council set, three incumbents have been re-elected and a newcomer is set to join the panel of seasoned members.

At the forefront will be controversial topics of water and annexation in policy changes and the Dells, respectively. Tough talk in debate and negotiations on both have been rampant.

While the bulk of the water policy changes will next be aired Nov. 12, before the new council is seated, the most debated portion — providing water outside of the city limits — has been walked back. The delay will give time for more discussion, though the city has conducted multiple hearings on it already.

It is unclear when the Arizona Eco Development (AED) proposal for annexation and development in the Granite Dells will come forward, to either Planning and Zoning or the City Council. Word of still incomplete plans exists, as well as continuing (stalled?) negotiations regarding the number of acres to be set aside.

Toss into the mix the Save the Dells organization’s future-thinking plans for a park and preserve in the area, and concerns involving AED’s proposal as well as a number of other properties.

It will certainly make for interesting stories and headlines as it all unfolds; still, the onus will be on the City Council members to rebuild trust as the city and residents move forward.

A clear understanding of water and other resources, as well as what “growth” looks like and should look like moving ahead is essential.

Will it be possible for the city to build consensus within and with the community?

There will always be people unhappy with what government does. Regardless, we should lay some ground rules — call them expectations — on all sides; otherwise, we will merely see a lot of 5-2 or 4-3 votes coming out of the council chambers.

This — for community — is where the rubber meets the road.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City Council candidates look toward Prescott’s future
Talk of the Town: Dells, votes and paying for open space
Granite Dells, traffic congestion hot topics at Prescott City Council candidate forum
Candidates weigh in on AED annexation in Granite Dells
Rusing sole challenger in Prescott council primary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries