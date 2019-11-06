OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 06
Dual Inline Galleries

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 photo, neighbors Beth LeFauve, left, and Nelson Gonzalez pose for a portrait outside their two Bernard Street homes and the Halloween decorations spanning both properties in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 photo, neighbors Beth LeFauve, left, and Nelson Gonzalez pose for a portrait outside their two Bernard Street homes and the Halloween decorations spanning both properties in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Originally Published: November 6, 2019 11:12 a.m.

Mount Vernon Halloween by Courier Video

Trick-or-treaters walk along Mt. Vernon Avenue in Prescott on Thursday evening, Oct. 31, for the trick-or-treat event that occurs annually on the historic Victorian-style street.

They were among hundreds who turned out in costume.

Photo Gallery

Mt. Vernon Ave. Halloween 2019

From Spider-Man to Glinda the Good Witch, Prescott’s signature Halloween event on Mount Vernon Avenue once again attracted a huge assortment of creative characters. City officials estimate that as many as 2,000 people annually gather on the street near downtown Prescott for a classic trick-or-treat event. The city provides the security, street closures, and sanitation, while the Mount Vernon residents provide the candy. - Cindy Barks, The Daily Courier

Photo Gallery

Chino Valley Halloween 2019

The Town of Chino Valley's 21st annual Trick or Treating in Memory Park event took place on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Meanwhile, Kayla Roberts (née Jordan) and Mike Roberts got married at Scream Factor Thursday, Oct. 31, with Matt Brassard officiating. (Photos by Jason Wheeler/Courier)

