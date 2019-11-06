Dual Inline Galleries

Trick-or-treaters walk along Mt. Vernon Avenue in Prescott on Thursday evening, Oct. 31, for the trick-or-treat event that occurs annually on the historic Victorian-style street.

They were among hundreds who turned out in costume.

Photo Gallery Mt. Vernon Ave. Halloween 2019 From Spider-Man to Glinda the Good Witch, Prescott’s signature Halloween event on Mount Vernon Avenue once again attracted a huge assortment of creative characters. City officials estimate that as many as 2,000 people annually gather on the street near downtown Prescott for a classic trick-or-treat event. The city provides the security, street closures, and sanitation, while the Mount Vernon residents provide the candy. - Cindy Barks, The Daily Courier