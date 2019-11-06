OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 06
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Deployed Air Force father surprises young sons at Lincoln Elementary in Prescott with early return

United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Ken Knobbe surprises eight-year-old son, Kameron, in his second-grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary School in Prescott. Knobbe is Prescott High alum. His wife, Annalise, is in the background. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Ken Knobbe surprises eight-year-old son, Kameron, in his second-grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary School in Prescott. Knobbe is Prescott High alum. His wife, Annalise, is in the background. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 10 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:11 PM

Veteran surprises son at Lincoln School, Prescott by Doug Cook

In a stealth mission like no other, United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Ken Knobbe sneaked inside a second-grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary just after noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Dressed in combat fatigues, the short, dark-haired airman stepped quietly as he approached his target, a blond-haired boy listening to the Magic Treehouse story, “Polar Bears Past Bedtime.”

“DAD!” cried Kameron Knobbe as he leaped into his father’s arms hugging him tight around the neck.

Five days from Veteran’s Day, Knobbe surprised his second-grader and preschooler son, Kason, in their classrooms with his unexpected return from a Middle East security tour of duty started in March.

“What’s up dude?” Knobbe choked out as he kissed his son’s eager face to a chorus of oohs and aahs and applause from his classmates who along with Kameron were counting down the 27 days till Kameron expected his father’s return for the holidays.

“Daddy, I missed you!” Kameron said as his body was tightly wrapped around his father’s waist and his head buried into his shoulder.

For a solid five minutes, the class was enraptured with Kameron’s delight as he switched back and forth from silently peering into his Dad’s eyes as if to assure himself his father was holding him in his arms.

“I think he’s speechless,” declared his mother Annalise Halldorson Knobbe who picked up her Prescott High School sweetheart at the Sky Harbor International Airport just a couple hours before. He flew from a base in Spokane, Washington after returning from his duty post in an area he could describe to Kameron’s classmates only as a place where he was able to ride camels.

Photo Gallery

Deployed dad surprises young sons

The young Knobbe family moved to Prescott from Spokane. Annalise and the two boys have been living with her mother, Sandra, with their Great Dane and Labrador retriever, since the 30-year-old career Air Force noncommissioned officer left on his overseas assignment. The family will remain together in Prescott through the holidays and then will be relocating to his next base in Colorado.

Within the next two years, Annalise said it is likely her husband will again be deployed for an unspecified assignment. His plan is to retire from the military in 10 years.

Kameron’s teacher, Kim Dillon, said she so appreciates the family sharing the surprise with her class that has been studying about Veteran’s Day and what it means to be in the military and serving others.

“He’s a super great kid. All the kids just love him. It’s so fun to be part of something that is so nice for him,” Dillon concluded.

Holding on tight to his father, Kameron departed his classroom. His father still had yet to complete his mission — a surprise reuniting visit with his younger son.

Again the moment left the adult witnesses —teachers, staff and family — wiping tears from their eyes.

“Daddy!” Kason exclaimed as he raced toward his father’s waiting arms. “I missed you.”

Kason’s classmates peppered their teacher Sandy Tuite-Libby with questions about Knobbe.

“Is he a soldier? He looks like a soldier,” shouted one little girl.

“This is just wonderful,” Tuite-Libby declared. “I have taught for 35 years, 30 years in New Hampshire and five years here, and this is the first time this has ever happened.”

Principal Karen Hughes was equally exuberant about the impact of such a surprise on everyone.

“We deal with a gambit of emotions at school every day. But this is the good stuff,” Hughes said. “I’m honored they wanted to do this at school. It made everyone on this campus so joyous.”

As they prepared for an early exit, both boys clamored for a place on their father’s hip.

First stop — Peter Piper Pizza. Then maybe a couple rounds of Super Mario Brothers.

Kameron informed his father that his little brother has become quite proficient at the video game.

With his arms full of boys, and his smiling wife and mother-in-law in tow, Knobbe was all smiles.

“I’m lucky.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries