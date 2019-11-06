Craft & Bake Sale benefits graduating foster children, Nov. 8-9

The “Soul Sisters” Craft & Bake Sale will take place at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9.

Purchase handmade crafts and baked goods. Your donation helps Chino Valley foster children start a new life of their own after graduating.

For more information, visit the Chino Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page or call 928-636-2969.

