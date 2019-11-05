YCCA boot camp scheduled for January

The Yavapai County Contractors Association will be holding a free three-week boot camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6-24, 2020 at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St. Prescott Valley. Register online at ycca.org. The event is for those 18-34 who are looking for a job in the construction industry. The camp will include basics of popular construction trades, OSHA 10 certification, along with CPR and first aid training. Upon completion of the course, attendees will receive a certificate of completion and an opportunity to meet with employers in the area who are hiring.

For more information, contact Sandy at 928-778-0040 or email YCCA@cableone.net.

Information provided by Yavapai County Contractors Association