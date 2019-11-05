OFFERS
Wine & Wreath Auction and Fundraiser, Nov. 7

The Wine & Wreath Auction and Fundraiser will be held at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Third Floor in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. (Elks Theatre and Performing Arts)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 3:05 p.m.

The Wine & Wreath Auction and Fundraiser will be held at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Third Floor in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Enjoy an evening of music by the Goodwin Street Gang, delicacies of El Gato Azulart, wine, art and fun. Artists are already working on wreaths for every occasion and guests can bid on their favorite. All proceeds go toward the mission of ending and preventing homelessness.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4380839.

For more information, visit the Elks Theatre Facebook page.

