OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

What’s new this flu season?

Approximately 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu each year, with a range between 3-11% depending on the severity of the viruses circulating that season. (Courier stock photo)

Approximately 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu each year, with a range between 3-11% depending on the severity of the viruses circulating that season. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:18 p.m.

On Sept. 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases officially kicked off campaigns to encourage people to get their annual flu vaccinations. A stronger-than-average vaccination rate is needed for what is predicted to be a challenging season, experts said.

To gain insight on the upcoming U.S. flu season, health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere, where winter and flu season occurs earlier. In Australia, the recent flu season was severe, eclipsing 2017-2018, the country’s previous worst season on record. That season also set records in the U.S., with an estimated 79,000 deaths. Flu activity also spiked earlier than usual in Australia this season.

According to survey data from NFID, 60% of adults recognize that getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent flu deaths — but only 52% are planning to be vaccinated this season. Among those at high risk, 25% said they were not planning to get vaccinated.

The survey also explored why some adults are skipping their vaccines. About half said they thought the flu shot was not effective enough. About a third were concerned about side effects. And about one-fifth of respondents said they worried about contracting the flu from the flu shot, a belief that is mistaken.

Can I get vaccinated and still get the flu? Yes. It’s possible to get sick with flu even if you have been vaccinated (although you won’t know for sure unless you get a flu test). This is possible for the following reasons:

• You may be exposed to a flu virus shortly before getting vaccinated or during the period that it takes the body to gain protection after getting vaccinated. This exposure may result in you becoming ill with the flu before the vaccine begins to protect you. (Antibodies that provide protection develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination.)

• You may be exposed to a flu virus that is not included in the seasonal flu vaccine. There are many different flu viruses that circulate every year. A flu vaccine is made to protect against the three or four flu viruses that research suggests will be most common.

What happens in the body when someone has the flu? Flu viruses usually infect the respiratory tract (i.e., the airways of the nose, throat and lungs). As the infection progresses, the body’s immune system responds to fight the virus. This results in inflammation that can trigger respiratory symptoms such as cough and sore throat. The immune system response also can trigger fever and cause muscle or body aches.

When infected people cough, sneeze or talk, they can spread flu viruses in respiratory droplets to people who are nearby.

People might also get flu by touching a contaminated surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose.

Most people who become sick will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people may become more severely ill. Following flu infection, moderate complications, such as secondary ear and sinus infections, can occur. Pneumonia is a serious flu complication that can result from either flu virus infection alone or from co-infection of flu virus and bacteria.

Need to get your flu shot? Contact Yavapai County Community Health Services at 928-771-3122 to schedule an appointment at our locations in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood, and now on the 4th Friday of each month in Chino Valley.

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Swine flu and you: What the Centers for Disease Control wants you to know
Flu numbers hit record in Arizona
What to expect from the influenza season
FLU HITTING HARD: But there's still time for vaccinations
Overusing antibiotics renders them less effective

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries