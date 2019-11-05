Watch dCourier.com tonight for election results
Prescott City Council seat and Dewey-Humboldt franchise agreement with APS
Registered voters in the City of Prescott had one choice to make in the mail-in election that concludes tonight, Nov. 5. On the ballot were incumbents Steve Sischka and Jim Lamerson seeking the final seat on the City Council.
In the Primary Election, newcomer Cathey Rusing and Vice Mayor Billie Orr won outright.
The unofficial results from the General Election are expected shortly after 7 tonight.
Also up for a vote, in Dewey-Humboldt, was the question of granting Arizona Public Service (APS) a franchise agreement there.
Click HERE for the coverage The Daily Courier has provided this fall.
Check back for the latest results.
