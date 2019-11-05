Tips for making dementia patients comfortable during the holiday season

This month I had originally planned to write ‘Part II’ regarding the more prominent diseases associated with dementia. With the holiday season approaching, discussion for travel and/or family visitation is important. Changes in daily routine will have varying effects on people suffering from a dementia and manifest during the holiday season and techniques that might moderate their responses.

The further along in the disease process, there is a higher potential for increased confusion and disorientation that could lead to agitation and resistance. These reactions are ways for a person with cognitive impairment to cope with what they do not understand. When change and new routine is upon us, we become more alert and reactive, but for people with higher levels of confusion and slower processing of change, this can add up and produce difficult situations. Here are some anticipated concerns:

Family & friends visiting your home: with an advanced disease process, those known for 30 or more years can become, at best, ‘familiar faces’ to those with dementia. Names are forgotten or misplaced to the wrong person. Expectations are high from visitors and most are unaware or not knowledgeable regarding the effects of dementia on recall and recognition. Talk is fast, with much excitement and a highly stimulated atmosphere. Grandchildren move quickly and can easily disrupt any routine. Everyday patterns are upset, and loved ones do not receive the attention they are familiar with. Your loved one may tend to withdraw from the stimulation and/or become increasingly agitated. Even subtle adjustments of moving chairs around for a larger group during mealtime will create confusion and disturbance for a person with dementia.

The goal is to temper the situation through understanding the limitations of your loved one and designing options which will reduce the angst. This is not easy, and can cause others to become frustrated as their routines also become disrupted. Prepare and remind your loved one that people are visiting; show him/her photos of the people if possible and have your loved one be part of the preparations if appropriate. Again, the further along the disease process, the more difficult to have success. Let visitors know before the visit the status of health; what to expect, how to respond and, most importantly, be flexible. Evenings can be difficult with increased fatigue and confusion. Visitors may have to spend their overnights in another domicile. Create quiet times for your loved one, and remember they do not have to be involved with every activity. Perhaps family day outings can go on without them involved. A quiet respite with a spouse without visiting family would reduce potential agitation.



Traveling for the holidays: Travel plans by automobile are less difficult than by airplane, yet still carry potential difficulties. There are few distractions as a passenger in a car, and your loved one could have difficulties sitting for long periods. This could mean frequent stops and multitudes of questions. An airport provides high visual and auditory stimulation. Longer waiting periods and stopovers may cause agitation. As routine and familiarity are important for people with dementia, an unfamiliar home, room and bed may cause a lack of sleep and affect eating and social habits.

Create a plan with limited airplane transfers, and travel earlier in the day when a loved one is more alert and oriented. Preplan stops in the car for times to eat, fill the tank and refresh in subdued spots along the way. Take ample medication in case of loss and, most importantly, remain flexible prior to and during travel.

Traveling with loved ones who suffer from dementia can be rewarding and fun if understanding and planning is thorough. Accept support from those whom you will visit with, and respect the difficulties of your loved ones.

Dr. Mitchell Gelber is a Prescott based psychologist since 1986. He works with individuals and families with dementia and other behavioral health concerns. He is a published author of two books on dementia and passionate community leader supporting and promoting events and resources for families facing dementia.