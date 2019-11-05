Sischka wins second term in runoff

In a race that pitted two longtime Prescott businessmen against one another, Steve Sischka came out on top Tuesday, outdistancing fellow incumbent Jim Lamerson by about 1,600 votes.

The unofficial results Tuesday showed that Sischka received 7,749 votes to 6,182 for Lamerson.

As Sischka sees it, the results are a reflection on his consistency and balance.

“We did it our way,” Sischka told the cheering crowd at his after-election gathering at Prescott’s Lazy G Brewhouse.

Afterward, he noted he had stayed consistent on his positions – even after a surprise result in the August primary that saw challenger Cathey Rusing, a supporter of the Save the Dells position, finishing well ahead of all three incumbents.

“If I couldn’t win it my way, I didn’t want it,” Sischka said Tuesday night. “I lived up to my standards and beliefs.”

For instance, Sischka has said that he supports the changes being proposed in the city’s water policy, including the controversial proposal to allow the city to provide water service outside city limits.

He also stayed firm on his contention that Save the Dells’ push for preservation of 500 acres of Granite Dells land might be unrealistic.

“I have to tell you I don’t object to what they want,” Sischka said of the Save the Dells group Tuesday night. “But I do object to a position that is basically possibly untenable for one party or the other.”

Sischka has said he would not vote for the developer’s current proposal to preserve 250 acres of Granite Dells land, but he says the city should be open to negotiation on the exact acreage.

And, referring to the dozens of people who crowded the Brewhouse for the after-election gathering, Sischka said, “There were a lot of people who hoped that would be the case – a prosperous and balanced Prescott.”

Sischka also commended Lamerson on his 16 years on the council. “It was tough running against Jim, because we’ve been friends for years,” Sischka told the crowd. “And Jim’s been a good councilman.”

Sischka, who was seeking his second four-year term on the City Council, is co-owner of Olsen’s for Healthy Animals and has lived in Prescott for 39 years.

LAMERSON GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT

After serving for more than a decade and a half on the City Council, Lamerson couldn’t have been more gracious in defeat at Hassayampa Inn Tuesday night.

Mingling with a party of at least 20 supporters in a packed room at the historic inn downtown, Lamerson seemed content.

“I considered it an honor to serve the citizens of Prescott for 16 years,” said Lamerson, who was seeking his fifth term. “I’m still with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the American Legion, the VFW. I didn’t die. It’s not the worst thing in the world. I will still go hunting with my best friend, just maybe a little more now.”

Lamerson wished Sischka well in his second term on the council and respected the electorate’s decision.

“This is not a defeat,” said Lamerson, a jewelry store owner who’s lived in Prescott since 1979. “I don’t think the city could’ve lost either way. The voters just went a different direction.”

Former longtime city councilman Steve Blair, Lamerson’s campaign treasurer, seemed confident that Lamerson’s not quite done with local politics.

“Jim is not a loser; he’ll be back to run in two years,” Blair said. “He needs to take a step back and then move forward. As a man in the community, all the things he’s done with the chamber and the city council, he’s not going away.”

Rusing, who won a council seat as the top vote-getter in the primary election earlier this year, supported Lamerson in the runoff because he ultimately went against the city’s new water policy and he backed the Save the Dells movement.

“We both agreed that it (new water policy) was pro-growth – that the old water policy was serving the city well,” Rusing said. “And he supported Save the Dells; he reached out to us and he was listening. But the people have spoken. Congratulations to Steve Sischka. I look forward to working with him for four years.”

Rusing added that she plans “on listening to the people” and being “their voice on the council,” while “working on the issues of growth, development, water, traffic, and preservation of our natural beauty and open spaces.”

“It’s all about supporting our wonderful quality of life,” she said. “We are at a crossroads. It is a balancing act. We want sustainable growth, but we have to be realistic. Water is finite.”