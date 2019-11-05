OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheriff Mascher to retire after current term ends in 2020

Sheriff Scott Mascher announced on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, he plans to retire after his term ends in December 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Sheriff Scott Mascher announced on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, he plans to retire after his term ends in December 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 1:20 p.m.

In a Tuesday, Nov. 5, staff meeting, Sheriff Scott Mascher announced he plans to retire after his term ends in December 2020, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently in his second term, Mascher has been with YCSO for more than 35 years, starting as a volunteer reserve deputy in 1983. He became a full-time deputy in 1986 and since then, he has worked over every rank. He remains honored by the continued community support all these years.

During his time as sheriff, YCSO has seen many changes and has grown to reflect the times and needs of the community due to the hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence from all of its employees.

“I have accomplished many goals as sheriff and am ready to pass the torch as I move into private life and explore other opportunities following my retirement next year,” Mascher stated in the release. “As I have said many times, you are only as good as the people around you, and this has been the case throughout my time as sheriff.

“There are currently many outstanding staff members in leadership roles, and I am confident they will continue the progress we have made to serve the (residents) of Yavapai County. This agency as a whole has done an incredibly good job which is evident by crime statistics below state and national averages.”

Mascher has a full workload over the next 13 months and plans to stay busy accomplishing some new goals while remaining devoted to the day to day operation of the agency.

Yavapai County is a great place to live and YSCO has a direct responsibility to ensure public safety and maintain a quality of life everyone can enjoy, he said.

“I will continue to place a high priority on maintaining this standard,” Mascher said.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mascher will be next sheriff
2011 Stories Honorable Mention: Mascher comes out of retirement to take over for Waugh
Scott Mascher to be next County Sheriff
Sheriff, County Attorney to seek new terms
Sheriff, County Attorney to seek new terms

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries