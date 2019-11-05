Photos: Trick-or-treating in Chino Valley

Two creepy characters found at the Town of Chino Valley’s 21st annual Trick or Treating at Memory Park event Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Photo Gallery Chino Valley Halloween 2019 The Town of Chino Valley's 21st annual Trick or Treating in Memory Park event took place on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Meanwhile, Kayla Roberts (née Jordan) and Mike Roberts got married at Scream Factor Thursday, Oct. 31, with Matt Brassard officiating. (Photos by Jason Wheeler/Courier)