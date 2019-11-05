OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Richard T. Denogean

Richard T. Denogean

Richard T. Denogean

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Richard T. Denogean, adored father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and life partner, passed away at the age of 75 on October 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in the copper mining community of Superior, Arizona on August 22, 1944. Richard was one of seven children of his father Ramon and his mother Bertina Teyechea Denogean.

Richard’s very early years were spent in Superior, but in 1954 the family moved to Phoenix, because it was his parents’ desire to avail their children of better employment and educational opportunities. Richard graduated in 1962 from Phoenix Union High School where he would acquire lifelong friends with whom he would reminisce about their days of drag racing at Mel Larson’s Speedway and racing on Bell Road, which was a dirt road at the time. In 1962 Richard began work as an apprentice meat cutter for Safeway and worked in Phoenix and in Holbrook.

In the time following, he moved to California where Richard worked as a meat cutter for Ralph’s for 38 years, retiring in 1998. He and his wife Bonnie then moved to Prescott, where Richard worked for five years as the Costco meat department manager. After final retirement, Richard started his own small business, “Dickie Boy’s Tamales”, where he made many people happy enjoying his tamales and Mexican seasonings and salsas. He was most proud of his chorizo recipe and of the family’s pico de pajarro recipe passed down through the ages.

Richard was a very community-minded person, previously involving himself in the Caborca Sister Cities club and volunteering his time at Big Brothers Big Sisters. He also spent many happy years volunteering for Prescott Meals on Wheels, whether in the kitchen or as a driver.

In more recent years, Richard became an avid golfer, enjoying his close golfing buddies John, Albert, Terry, and Rich. He was also a dedicated employee of Capital Canyon Club.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his young sisters, Lenore and RoseAnne, his beloved sister Cecelia, first wife, Diana Denogean, mother of his sons and wife, Bonnie Denogean as well as his stepson Kirk Roth. For seventeen years he has been the life partner of Mimi Sarti and a loving father and grandfather figure to her children and grandchildren. Richard is survived by Mimi and by his adoring sisters, Connie Rojas, Irene (Ron) Childress and Carmen Cook; by his brothers, Ray and Rudy Denogean, by his children; Rick and Hong Denogean (Josh, Katy), A.J. and Michelle Denogean (Cody, Quinn), Chris and Jill Denogean (Trevor), and Kari and Oscar Holguin (Ava), and by his children in heart; Trish Dunn (Brian, Jack, Grace), Jim and Rachel Sarti (Zachary), Mike and Sadie Sarti (Joe and Nathan), Sheila and Jeffery Tufano (Nicholas, Gia), and Dan and Rachel Sarti (William, Benjamin, and Matthew). His beloved dogs Maggijane and Vinny will miss him greatly. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held November 10, 2019 at noon at the Grand Highland Hotel ballroom in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Prescott Meals on Wheels.

Thank you to Hospice Family Care and to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home for arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries