Obituary Notice: Drusilla June Thompson
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 8:38 p.m.
Drusilla June Thompson, age 89, born February 22nd, 1930 in St. Louis, Mo., passed away on November 4th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. A private service will take place with the family and friends. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.
