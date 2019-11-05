Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Elaine Patricia Fann, age 70, died unexpectedly alongside her sister, Vivien Frances Scheuerman, age 65, transitioning from her earthly life into her eternal life with her Heavenly Father.

Elaine was the middle of three siblings, born in Blackburn, England to Walter and Francis Hargreaves.

Upon moving to the U.S. she attended Rutgers University and became involved in the insurance business. She was a strong woman who worked hard at all of her endeavors. There was nothing she thought she couldn’t do. Working construction and running the loader at the quarry was her happy place. She was a fearless entrepreneur running several businesses.

Elaine led a life of service. As a Christian Chaplain, she created training modules for pastors and leaders as well as advanced training material for chaplains.

She traveled frequently to minister to prisoners in Holbrook, Arizona, and went on many mission trips to Mexico to distribute food and clothing to those in need. Her compassion extended to her love of animals. Along with her dogs, cats, pigs and cow, she adored riding and taking care of her horses.

Together with her positivity, Elaine wanted everyone to be happy. She touched many lives with her devotion to protecting and nurturing the life around her.

She lived a life with two intentions: serving the Lord and serving others.

Elaine is preceded in death by her mother and father and the love of her life, James Fann. She is survived by her brother, Ian Hargreaves. She was deeply loved and will be more than missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service for Elaine P Fann and Vivien F Scheuerman will be held Saturday, November 9th at 10 o’clock at First Baptist Church, located at 629 W Grant Ave, in Williams, Ariz.

John 3:16.

