OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 06
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Missouri sheriff’s department sees 17 babies born this year

In this Nov. 4, 2019, photo fourteen Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies pose for a photo with their babies at the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County, Mo. They are from left, with their babies: Adam Lambrich with Lilliana; AJ Kausler with Lucy; Matt Moore with Luca; Scott Ehrhard with Hudson; Andy Sides with Carter; Greg Bohn with Evelyn; Dustin Isenhart with Kash; Nick Gamm with Gweneth; Colby McCreary with Sawyer; Cody Cawvey with Micah; Shawn Loness with Connor; Andrew Griffon with Kinsley; Kevin Karl with Kade; and Roger Waeckerle with Wyatt. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

In this Nov. 4, 2019, photo fourteen Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies pose for a photo with their babies at the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County, Mo. They are from left, with their babies: Adam Lambrich with Lilliana; AJ Kausler with Lucy; Matt Moore with Luca; Scott Ehrhard with Hudson; Andy Sides with Carter; Greg Bohn with Evelyn; Dustin Isenhart with Kash; Nick Gamm with Gweneth; Colby McCreary with Sawyer; Cody Cawvey with Micah; Shawn Loness with Connor; Andrew Griffon with Kinsley; Kevin Karl with Kade; and Roger Waeckerle with Wyatt. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — One Missouri sheriff’s department has seen the ranks of its deputy dads grow, as 17 law enforcement officers welcomed babies this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 14 of the 17 law enforcement dads, their wives and their babies gathered Monday at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County for photos. The babies were dressed in matching white onesies with deputy badges printed on them and brown pants and accessories. The two newest babies were just 10 days old.

“Holy cow” was what Capt. Andy Sides had to say about the infant influx. His second child was born six months ago.

A joke has been going around the department that the little ones are “Prop P babies.” Passed last year, the proposition included raises for the sheriff’s office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Computers aid sheriff deputies
Name of man shot in Ash Fork released
Editorial: Computers a big help to Sheriff's deputies in field
Sheriff's deputies find immigration drop house
Letter: Explorer program gave son direction

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries