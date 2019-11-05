Missouri sheriff’s department sees 17 babies born this year
HILLSBORO, Mo. — One Missouri sheriff’s department has seen the ranks of its deputy dads grow, as 17 law enforcement officers welcomed babies this year.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 14 of the 17 law enforcement dads, their wives and their babies gathered Monday at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County for photos. The babies were dressed in matching white onesies with deputy badges printed on them and brown pants and accessories. The two newest babies were just 10 days old.
“Holy cow” was what Capt. Andy Sides had to say about the infant influx. His second child was born six months ago.
A joke has been going around the department that the little ones are “Prop P babies.” Passed last year, the proposition included raises for the sheriff’s office.
