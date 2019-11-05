OFFERS
Mayer Unified School District superintendent earns top state education honor

Dean Slaga (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 8:54 p.m.

Mayer Unified School District Superintendent Dean Slaga has been honored as the All Arizona Superintendent for Small Districts for 2019 by the Arizona School Administrators.

Superintendent Slaga was cited for his outstanding performance in the dual roles of district superintendent and high school principal.

Well-respected for his open communication style he has fostered the Mayer Pride Group for many years, building relationships with local businesses, alumni groups, HOA’s and parents. Under his leadership academic achievement has consistently improved while Slaga has also paid strong attention to other areas as well.

A strong proponent of Career and Technical Education and Athletics he has built up these areas. Respecting the socioeconomics of the community the district has avoided pay for play and student fees for activities, even during a difficult fiscal environment.

He is a fixture on the sidelines of athletic events as while as in the classrooms proctoring state testing and college entrance examinations.

A strong financial leader, Superintendent Slaga has recently secured a new round of 21st Century Grant funding for Mayer.

This highly competitive grant provides extensive funding for after-school interventions and activities.

Longevity pay for staff, a result of careful planning, has been one factor in strong staff and teacher retention. His constant attention to the educational and legal changes constantly occurring in Arizona allows him to keep the Mayer District prepared for the future.

Tim Carter, Yavapai County Superintendent, commented on this leader’s character, “What Mr. Slaga does that others may not is treat everyone—individuals and groups—in the Mayer area with the same respect, honor and dedication you would find from a professional in a larger, affluent setting. He makes Yavapai County proud.”

