Letter: Watson Lake Show

Editor:

The Prescott Antique Auto Club would like to thank the individuals and businesses of Prescott, and surrounding communities, who helped make our Watson Lake Show a success this year.

The club gives gifts to the veterans in the hospital on Christmas. We also give scholarships to students in the automotive department at Yavapai College. Our 1931 City of Prescott fire truck, which is used in parades all over Yavapai County, was restored by club members. We accomplish these projects with funds we acquire from the Watson Lake Show.

We would like to thank all the businesses that sponsored our trophies, gave us items for the raffle and goodie bags. Many thanks also to all the other car clubs and individuals who brought their vehicles to the car show. We thank the public for coming out to support our event with their attendance. We can’t leave out the food vendors, the Arizona Rangers, who protected our event, the city of Prescott for keeping the grounds at Watson Lake well maintained, and APS for giving us not only goodie bag items, and raffle prize donations, but also the trash boxes and liners used at the show to help us keep the grounds picked-up during the event.

Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank the Daily Courier for helping get word out about the event.

Alice Kaiser,

member, board of directors, Prescott Antique Auto Club,

Prescott