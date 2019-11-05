Letter: Water

Editor:

Coming to ‘Everybody’s Hometown’ soon, thank you council: Private wells running dry in Pinal County.

It’s a struggle to get water flowing out of taps for many families in Pinal County, and residents are blaming it on new development sprouting up all around them.

The Arizona water department put out a grim forecast for the future of the water in Pinal County earlier this month. In a nutshell, it means a development in Arizona suburbs could slow down as there’s not enough water to keep up with the booming growth these areas have been experiencing.

Residents already feeling the impact of the lack of water say they’re tired of all the meetings and the talk. They also point out, the voices not being heard at the state capitol and local county offices are from those who have been voicing concerns about their wells running dry.

Tim Welte