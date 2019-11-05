OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kick-off Party benefits Courthouse Christmas Lighting, Nov. 7

A Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Kick-off Party will be held at Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file).

A Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Kick-off Party will be held at Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file).

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:40 a.m.

A Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Kick-off Party will be held at Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

This fundraiser benefits Prescott's Courthouse Lighting display and will feature live music, buffet, live auction, silent auction, raffle and more.

For more information, visit the Jersey Lilly Saloon Facebook page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Jersey Lilly Saloon

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jersey Lilly fundraiser kicks off with Nov. 1 party and auction
Picture this: Courthouse Christmas Lighting fundraiser
Jersey Lilly fundraiser for Courthouse Lighting begins Nov. 7
Courthouse lighting fundraiser is Thursday at Jersey Lilly Saloon
Jersey Lilly lighting fundraiser event set for Thursday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries