Kick-off Party benefits Courthouse Christmas Lighting, Nov. 7

A Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Kick-off Party will be held at Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

This fundraiser benefits Prescott's Courthouse Lighting display and will feature live music, buffet, live auction, silent auction, raffle and more.

For more information, visit the Jersey Lilly Saloon Facebook page.

