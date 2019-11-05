HUSD Student of the Week: Avery Stamper

Congratulations to Avery Stamper at Coyote Springs for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week!

Avery is an outstanding student. If you think of someone who is kind, generous, patient, and hard working, Avery is the type of student you think of. She has been a great addition to our classroom family. Avery is kind to everyone she meets. She is always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. She always has a smile on her face.

Avery collaborates with her peers to solve problems. She communicates effectively to get her point across. She makes sure to do her best in anything she sets her mind to. Avery is an outstanding student here at Coyote Springs Elementary School. We are happy to have her.

Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.