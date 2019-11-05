General Election results: Nov. 5 at 7:15 p.m.
Prescott City Council and Dewey-Humboldt APS Franchise Agreement
Updated as of Tuesday, November 5, 2019 7:23 PM
Registered voters in the City of Prescott had one choice to make in the mail-in election that concluded Tuesday, Nov. 5. On the ballot were incumbents Steve Sischka and Jim Lamerson seeking the final seat on the City Council.
In the Primary Election, newcomer Cathey Rusing and Vice Mayor Billie Orr won outright.
Following are the unofficial results as of about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the General Election, with county elections officials reporting voters returned 15,651 ballots; it is not known how many are yet to be counted; and turnout is at 46.15%.
Also up for a vote Tuesday, in Dewey-Humboldt, was the question of granting Arizona Public Service (APS) a franchise agreement there.
