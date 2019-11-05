OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 05
Gameday Glance: #11 Mesquite at #6 Bradshaw Mountain — State Volleyball
Prep Volleyball

Bradshaw Mountain players cheer after a big point while taking on rival Flagstaff on Oct. 23, 2019. The Bears are scheduled to host Mesquite in the first round of the 4A state volleyball playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Prescott Valley. Official start time is set for 6:30 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain players cheer after a big point while taking on rival Flagstaff on Oct. 23, 2019. The Bears are scheduled to host Mesquite in the first round of the 4A state volleyball playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Prescott Valley. Official start time is set for 6:30 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 6 a.m.

Gameday Glance: #11 Mesquite at #6 Bradshaw Mountain – State Volleyball

Who: #11 Mesquite Wildcats at #6 Bradshaw Mountain Bears

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Prescott Valley, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Karrie Platt (1st season); Mesquite – Carlos Flys (7th season)

Records: Bradshaw Mountain (17-5, 10-2 Grand Canyon); Mesquite (29-11, 7-3 Desert Sky)

This Season: Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears finished the regular season with an 8-1 record at home. Their only loss? No. 3-ranked rival Flagstaff in a 3-2 thriller Oct. 22. This senior-heavy club has won six of their last seven matches, four of which have come via a 3-0 sweep; Mesquite – The Wildcats finished third overall in the 4A Desert Sky behind Seton Catholic and Arcadia, two clubs that spent much of the season in the Top 10. Mesquite has also won six of its last seven matches, with their only loss coming to Seton Catholic on Oct. 22.

Last Meeting: Unknown.

The Setting: After missing the state playoffs for 15-straight years, the Bears finally qualified in 2018 only to get bounced in the first round 3-0 by Deer Valley. At least they won’t have to wait another 15 years as Bradshaw Mountain will host Mesquite in their home gymnasium Tuesday night. Get your tickets early, there may only be a few seats in the house.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain – Sr. Mailani Manuel; Sr. Jordyn Moser; Sr. Peyton Bradshaw; So. Nicole Shaver; Sr. McKell Clifford; Mesquite – Sr. Emma Bergeson; Fr. Makena Smith; Sr. Erika Desabrais; Sr. Rachel Fulcher;

2019 4A State Playoffs

First Round

Tuesday, Nov. 5

#16 Lake Havasu at #1 Deer Valley, 6:30 p.m.

#9 St. Mary’s at #8 Arcadia, 6:30 p.m.

#12 Youngker at #5 Salpointe Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

#13 Canyon Del Oro at #4 Greenway, 6:30 p.m.

#14 Cactus at #3 Flagstaff, 6:30 p.m.

#11 Mesquite at #6 Bradshaw Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

#10 Lee Williams at #7 Seton Catholic Prep., 6:30 p.m.

#15 Catalina Foothills at #2 Estrella Foothills, 6:30 p.m.

