Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 05

Forest Service to waive fees in celebration of Veterans Day; offices will be closed Nov. 11

In honor of Veterans Day and those Americans who have served in the armed forces, Prescott National Forest will waive the $5 fee at all day-use facilities across the forest on Monday, Nov. 11, as part of a nationwide fee waiver event.(Courier/File)

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:49 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:47 PM

In honor of Veterans Day and those Americans who have served in the armed forces, Prescott National Forest will waive the $5 fee at all day-use facilities across the forest on Monday, Nov. 11, as part of a nationwide fee waiver event.

Fees will be waived at the following sites on the Prescott NF:

• Lynx Lake Recreation Area:  North Shore, South Shore and Lynx Creek Ruin

• Granite Basin Recreation Area:  Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa and Metate

• Thumb Butte Recreation Area

• Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area:  Day Use Site

• Hayfield Draw OHV Recreation Area

• Mingus Lake Day Use

• Mingus Picnic Day Use

The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.

Traditionally, fees are not charged on 98% of national forests and grasslands. Many recreation opportunities such as camping, sightseeing and hiking can be enjoyed throughout the year at no cost.

Active duty military members can obtain a free Interagency Annual Military Pass that waives fees year-round at all Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sites charging entrance or standard amenity fees excluding concessions-operated facilities.

All Prescott NF offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday. The offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, Nov. 12. 

The public can obtain additional Prescott NF information via the following:

Prescott NF Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

Bradshaw Ranger District 928-443-8000, Verde Ranger District 928-567-4121

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

