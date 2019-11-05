Folk Sessions brings the Po' Ramblin' Boys to the main stage at PCA, Nov. 7

Bluegrass group Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, who recently appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, are coming to Prescott for the first time as Folk Sessions brings the band to the main stage at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Formed in the Smoky Mountains, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are at once exactly what you would expect and not at all what you would expect from a tattooed East Tennessee bluegrass outfit. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys passion for bluegrass is as clear as it is contagious. With a heavy touring schedule across the United States and Europe and recently signed record deal with the esteemed Rounder Records, the Boys are well on their way to becoming the quintessential bluegrass band of their generation.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit pca-az.net.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Folk Sessions brings Po’ Ramblin’ Boys to PCA.

