Editorial: Roundabout, Humpty Dumpty is together again

The roundabout at the southern entrance to Chino Valley has taken on two challenges of late — one serious and one that is fun.

Two weeks ago we bemoaned that it had yet again been struck by a wayward southbound vehicle. As of this past week, Humpty Dumpty has been put back together again. Reminder: please slow down and pay attention.

Something, however, that may help with the paying of attention for drivers was in place for Halloween — all three horses were decked out with capes, masks or sheets!

This could become like the juniper tree that someone decorates for Christmas, in the median of Interstate 17, just north of Sunset Point. It is not quite a distraction per se (which would not be good), but it honors holidays and puts a smile on your face.

You certainly notice it.

And that might be the effective attention-getter to keep people from hitting the roundabout and causing damage.

Again, this is not a new development; it seems that once the wall work is complete, someone does it again. Do not assume the road ahead is clear; the Arizona Department of Transportation likes roundabouts.

They’re practically everywhere.

Here’s hoping “All the king’s horses and all the king’s men…” don’t have to put Humpty together again.

So, now, which horse will be Santa Claus?