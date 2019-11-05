OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dewey-Humboldt voters OK franchise agreement

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 10:26 p.m.

Early returns from the Tuesday, Nov. 5, special election show that the Town of Dewey-Humboldt will no longer be the only town in the state of Arizona without a franchise agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS).

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial results show that 471 of voters in Dewey-Humboldt (64.61%) voted to allow the town to enter into the agreement that will give APS non-exclusive access to use the public rights-of-way to safely and efficiently build, maintain and operate its electrical facilities within the Town of Dewey-Humboldt, as opposed to 258 voters (35.39%) voting against the agreement.

With the agreement’s approval, APS will pay the Town of Dewey-Humboldt 2% of the revenue it receives from its customers within the town, according to APS Community affairs Manager Darla Deville. That money will benefit the town, Vice Mayor Victoria Wendt said Tuesday evening.

“It’s going to put additional revenue back into this town,” Wendt said, adding that town officials will try to use that money productively. “I’m hoping it’s going to be used for infrastructure.”

In a previous story, Deville said it was the town officials who decided on the 2% franchise fee and it is not an additional fee, but part of what the customers already pay in their bills.

If someone has a bill that is $156 per month, for example, APS will collect for the town $1.50 per month, she said.

The Arizona Constitution establishes a term of 25 years for franchise agreements. As such, this agreement will be in effect from through December 2044.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dewey-Humboldt to hold election Nov. 5 for APS franchise agreement
Letter: Additional fee
APS franchise agreement coming up for vote in PV
APS franchise vote set for Tuesday
Letter: APS agreement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries