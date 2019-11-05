Dewey-Humboldt voters OK franchise agreement
Early returns from the Tuesday, Nov. 5, special election show that the Town of Dewey-Humboldt will no longer be the only town in the state of Arizona without a franchise agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS).
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial results show that 471 of voters in Dewey-Humboldt (64.61%) voted to allow the town to enter into the agreement that will give APS non-exclusive access to use the public rights-of-way to safely and efficiently build, maintain and operate its electrical facilities within the Town of Dewey-Humboldt, as opposed to 258 voters (35.39%) voting against the agreement.
With the agreement’s approval, APS will pay the Town of Dewey-Humboldt 2% of the revenue it receives from its customers within the town, according to APS Community affairs Manager Darla Deville. That money will benefit the town, Vice Mayor Victoria Wendt said Tuesday evening.
“It’s going to put additional revenue back into this town,” Wendt said, adding that town officials will try to use that money productively. “I’m hoping it’s going to be used for infrastructure.”
In a previous story, Deville said it was the town officials who decided on the 2% franchise fee and it is not an additional fee, but part of what the customers already pay in their bills.
If someone has a bill that is $156 per month, for example, APS will collect for the town $1.50 per month, she said.
The Arizona Constitution establishes a term of 25 years for franchise agreements. As such, this agreement will be in effect from through December 2044.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: