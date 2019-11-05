OFFERS
CVHS drama class puts on comedy show

Cast of the Chino Valley High School drama class’ upcoming “Second City, Chino Valley” sketch show. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Cast of the Chino Valley High School drama class' upcoming "Second City, Chino Valley" sketch show. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 10:02 p.m.

Shawn Powell, Devon Schubert and Anne Riemann look at Cory Stephenson’s body covered by a sheet in a scene from the Chino Valley High School drama class’ upcoming “Second City, Chino Valley sketch show. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

With it being Chino Valley High School teacher Dan Isenberg’s first year of teaching the drama class, he said he wanted to do something for the fall where all the students had an opportunity to participate.

So they’re putting on a sketch show with the title “Second City, Chino Valley,” named after “Second City Chicago,” where famous “Saturday Night Live” actors began doing live comedy sketches.

“By doing sketches, it allowed the students to explore and research some sketches that maybe they think they could do that could be kind of funny and whatnot,” Isenberg said.

The show hits the stage at Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center St., at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 9. They’ll do five sketches, including the famous “Motivational Speaker” from the Chris Farley era of “Saturday Night Live.”

Thinking about audience members, Isenberg said they may not want to sit for an hour and a half for something like a murder mystery. On the other hand, if they know there’s going to be some short sketches, they can think how the previous one was about five minutes and what might be coming up next, he said.

The audience is involved in some of those sketches too, Isenberg said. For one, the “Flight Attendants” sketch from the Will Farrell era of “Saturday Night Live,” they treat the audience like they’re passengers on a plane, he said.

“It gets them engaged,” Isenberg said. “It makes them feel like they’re kind of a part of it.”

Throughout practice and rehearsals, he said he’s seen some really good things from the students who want to step up and explore things like acting, sound, lighting and costume design.

One student, Anne Riemann, said she likes the sketches because of how it allows them to stretch themselves as actors.

“It gives us a great opportunity to be able to flex our skills as actors whereas in a full show, we have to focus on being one character and in a sketch (show) we have to change characters,” Riemann said.

Ali Rudnick echoed Riemann and said that in a regular play, you get really static as one character but in a sketch show you get to jump around with different characterizations. Rudnick also said she’s been doing a lot of character studies where she sits at her computer taking nots as to how different characters act, move and carry themselves.

Isenberg said he wants to make the fall sketch show a traditional thing. It’s why he put “Chino Valley” in the name, because it gives everyone a sense of pride to go be a part of the annual tradition, he said.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, available during the day at the front office of Chino Valley High School, by emailing Isenberg at disenberg@chinovalleyschools.com or at the door. Seating is limited to 65 tickets per show and all sales go toward the school’s theater department.

Shawn Powell, Devon Schubert and Anne Riemann look at Cory Stephenson’s body covered by a sheet in a scene from the Chino Valley High School drama class’ upcoming “Second City, Chino Valley sketch show. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

