Cooking with Diane: Old Fashioned Potato Soup — with dumplings
When cold and flu season hits our family, comfort food is a big pot of potato soup. We all love it, hope you will too.
Old Fashioned Potato Soup-with dumplings
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes (chopped)
2-3 stalks celery (chopped)
½ of a large onion (chopped)
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons butter
salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large pot put all the chopped veggies, cover with water, boil until veggies are soft. Pour about half of the water off and add 2 cups of milk and the butter. Let simmer.
Hard Dumplings:
In a small bowl beat up 2 eggs, add 1 ¼ cups flour and ½ teaspoon onion powder. Mix well. While soup is simmering drop dough by ½ teaspoons into soup. Let simmer 5 to 10 minutes until dumplings are done.
