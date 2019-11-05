Cooking with Diane: Old Fashioned Potato Soup — with dumplings

When cold and flu season hits our family, comfort food is a big pot of potato soup. We all love it, hope you will too.

Old Fashioned Potato Soup-with dumplings

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes (chopped)

2-3 stalks celery (chopped)

½ of a large onion (chopped)

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pot put all the chopped veggies, cover with water, boil until veggies are soft. Pour about half of the water off and add 2 cups of milk and the butter. Let simmer.

Hard Dumplings:

In a small bowl beat up 2 eggs, add 1 ¼ cups flour and ½ teaspoon onion powder. Mix well. While soup is simmering drop dough by ½ teaspoons into soup. Let simmer 5 to 10 minutes until dumplings are done.