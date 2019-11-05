Community Veterans Appreciation Dinner, Nov. 7

An annual Community Veterans Appreciation Dinner to recognize all day center participants who are Veterans will be held at The Susan J Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

This event is free to attend, open to all Veterans in the community and will include words of recognition from District 5 County Supervisor, Mary Mallory, as well as a presentation by Bruce Roscoe with Vision of Vets.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Mike Direen at 928-441-1039 or at mdireen@AdultCareServices.org.

