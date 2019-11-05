Birth announcements: Week of Nov. 6, 2019

Joshua Allen Meyers, a 7 lb., boy, was born September 20 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Hallie Pratt and Nathan Meyers of Paulden.

Reese Alicia Rubio, a 6 lb., 5 oz. girl, was born September 27 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tessa Levoir and Steven Rubio of Chino Valley.

Rhett Aspen Hilliard, a 6 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born October 26 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rebecca Roman and Henri Hilliard of Chino Valley.

Autumn Dawn Grace, a 6 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born September 25 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kacie Grant of Ash Fork.

Eli Jackson Vaughan, a 7 lb., 3 oz. boy, was born October 16 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Christa Davis and Robert Vaughan of Chino Valley. (Photo not available.)

Lillie Mae Baillie, a 7 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born August 9 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amber Bradford and Philip Baillie of Chino Valley. (Photo not available.)