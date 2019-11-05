'Annapurna' showing at PCA, Nov. 7-24
Come see "Annapurna", a darkly funny, romantic play at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too! 219 N. Cortez in the alley from Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 24.
After twenty years apart, Emma tracks ex-husband, Ulysses, to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning. What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements, two people in one room. A breathtaking story about the longevity of love written by Sharr White, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Looking at love's longevity: Prescott Center for the Arts presents ‘Annapurna’ as first Stage Too show of the season.
