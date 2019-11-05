OFFERS
7-in-7: Rummage sale, water law, Veterans Day parade

The 2018 Veterans Day Parade - including vintage automobiles, floats, horses, bands and more - makes its way around the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 10. This year's parade will take place Monday, Nov. 11. beginning with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:46 PM

From the United Animal Friends annual Rummage Sale to knowing the basics of Arizona water law to the annual Veterans Day Parade, there’s a lot to do this week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Head to Jersey Lilly Saloon from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, for the Friends of the Jersey Lilly 2019 Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Kick-Off Party. An evening of fun to benefit the Courthouse Lighting Fund, the event features a live and silent auction as well as the opportunity to sponsor a bulb with your name on it. Bulbs start at $10.

There will also drawings for “Sidekicks,” a statue sculpted and donated by Bradford J. Williams valued at $4,000, a 14-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Pendant donated by Raskin’s Jewelers valued at $2,500 and four Michelin tires including installation and tax donated by Prescott Tire Pros valued at $1,500. The drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and the winner does not need to be present. Jersey Lilly Saloon is located at 116 S. Montezuma St.

2 – Find something interesting at the United Animal Friends annual “Rummage to the Rescue” sale held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 16. Following the regular sale days, items will be half-price from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, shoppers will be able to make an offer on items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, and remaining items will be free to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The rummage sale is at 428 N. Mount Vernon Ave in Prescott. For more information, visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

photo

Join the fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide at AC Williams Granite Creek Park Saturday, Nov. 9. (Jason Wheeler/Courier File)

3 – Join the fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide at AC Williams Granite Creek Park Saturday, Nov. 9.

Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, check-in and registration is at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 928-225-5096 or email Annmarie.boutin@prescott.edu. AC Williams Granite Creek Park is located at 554 Sixth St.

4 – Get a glimpse at the basics of Arizona water laws at the Citizens Water Advocacy Group from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave.

Water Attorney Clyde Halstead, senior assistant city attorney for Prescott specializing in water and environmental law and litigation, will speak on the origin of Arizona’s water laws, how the laws have evolved and what will drive changes in the future. For more information, visit www.cwagaz.org, call 928-445-4218 or email info@cwag.org.

5 – Hear music at the Sunday, Nov. 10, CoffeeHouse Concert featuring Linda Bilque at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

CoffeHouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music and are hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

With her unique “Low Country Lonesome” sound, Bilque has released five commercial albums telling stories of life on the road, of having loved and lost and those who were left behind. Doors open at 2 p.m.

6 – Honor those who have served with the City of Prescott’s annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Prescott Monday, Nov. 11. It begins with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage at Cortez and Union streets across from courthouse plaza and the parade itself begins at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Never Forget Their Service.” The route starts at the corner of Cortez and Willis streets then goes south on Cortez Street to Goodwin Street where it goes west to Montezuma Street and then north to Sheldon Street.

For more information, call the city of Prescott at 928-777-1100.

7 – Find out the origins of Arizona Rivers at the Prescott Public Library’s Geology Talks presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Brian Gootee from the Arizona Geologic Survey will discuss the geologic history of the Salt, Gila and Verde rivers in a talk called “Tracing the Ancient Origins of Arizona Rivers.” The event includes an opportunity to “show-and-tell” and ask questions of geology club members.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com.

