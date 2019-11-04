OFFERS
Win a Ruger, Police Foundation fundraiser

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is having a gun raffle for a brand new Ruger American Pistol. Tickets are available for purchase through Nov. 22. (Prescott Valley Police Foundation)

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is having a gun raffle for a brand new Ruger American Pistol. Tickets are available for purchase through Nov. 22. (Prescott Valley Police Foundation)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 6 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is having a raffle for a brand new Ruger American Pistol donated by Ruger.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5 tickets and are on sale through 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The drawing will be done at that time.

For more information and to purchase tickets, send an e-mail to pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com or call Kay at 928-775-4002 after 2 p.m.

