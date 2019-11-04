Win a Ruger, Police Foundation fundraiser

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is having a raffle for a brand new Ruger American Pistol donated by Ruger.



Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5 tickets and are on sale through 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The drawing will be done at that time.



For more information and to purchase tickets, send an e-mail to pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com or call Kay at 928-775-4002 after 2 p.m.