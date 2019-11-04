OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 05
Stepan scores in overtime, Coyotes beat Oilers 3-2
NHL

Arizona Coyotes ' Jordan Oesterle (82) checks Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas (91) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes ' Jordan Oesterle (82) checks Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas (91) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MARK LUDWICZAK Associated Press
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 10:25 p.m.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Derek Stepan scored at 2:01 of overtime and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Stepan took a feed from Nick Schmaltz and picked the corner on goalie Mikko Koskinen for the winner.

Michael Grabner and Carl Soderberg also scored for the Coyotes, who are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Connor McDavid and Gaetan Haas scored for the Oilers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Oilers only needed 91 seconds to get on the scoreboard as McDavid had a highlight-reel goal, moving past defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and blowing past goalie Darcy Kuemper to record his seventh goal of the season.

Grabner beat Koskinen stick side with a wrist shot to tie the game 1-1 3:30 into the first.

Soderberg took advantage of a turnover by Edmonton defender Joel Persson to make it 2-1 for the Coyotes at about the midway mark of the second, beating Koskinen high to the glove side.

Haas tied it with 4:41 left in the third period. He tipped a shot by Matt Benning past Kuemper for his first career NHL goal, forcing overtime.

NOTES: It was the first of four meetings between the Pacific Division rivals, with each team winning both road games last year. ... Edmonton has struggled with the Coyotes for quite some time, coming into the game with just seven wins in regulation against Arizona in their last 45 games. .. Kuemper entered the game having only allowed three goals on one occasion out of nine games this season. .. It was Oilers head coach Dave Tippett's first game against his old Coyotes squad. He coached Arizona for eight seasons (2009-10 to 2016-17). ... Alex Chiasson got an opportunity on the top line with Draisaitl and McDavid in an attempt to jumpstart his production. But, he was replaced by Sam Gagner as the game went on.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

