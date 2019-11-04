OFFERS
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at Yavapai College this winter

The Prescott Farmers Market organization recently announced it will continue to operate on the campus of Yavapai College for the winter season and is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 9. (PFM/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2019 8:23 p.m.

The Prescott Farmers Market organization recently announced it will continue to operate on the campus of Yavapai College for the winter season, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its sixth winter market season.

The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Yavapai College with the winter hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue weekly as weather permits through April 2020.

“The market is more than just a place to buy groceries. It’s a gathering space where you can see your community, meet the people who grow your food and support more than 20 local businesses all in one place,” PFM Executive Director Kathleen Yetman said. “When we shop at the market, we build capacity for small family farms while boosting our local economy.”

Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon. St. in Prescott.

More than 30 vendors are expected to attend the market weekly this winter season. Customers can find a variety of agricultural goods grown: fresh vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, nuts, dates, flowers, lavender, alpaca yarn, eggs, raw cheese, grass-fed beef and poultry.

Local farmers grow a variety of cold-hardy vegetables including leeks, beets, radishes, carrots, salad mix, sunchokes, parsnips, sunflower sprouts, spinach and kale.

PFM is a producer-only farmers market, meaning every item sold is either grown or produced by the seller here in Arizona; the majority of goods come from within a 30-mile radius of Prescott.

PFM on Saturdays is a great place for breakfast, brunch or lunch with a wide variety of tamales, tacos, breakfast sandwiches, samosas, grass-fed burgers and baked goods, as well as coffee. In December, Prescott Farmers Market invites selected local artists with handmade gifts in anticipation of the holidays. The market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21, for last minute shopping.

Customers can swipe their SNAP/EBT, debit or credit cards to receive tokens at the information booth. The Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program allows customers to double their SNAP benefits at the market, up to $20 per market visit.

All vendors accept cash. PFM is a pet-free event; service animals are always welcome.

As a vital part of the economy, the mission of Prescott Farmers Market is to support and expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community and increase access to affordable local food.

For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org or call 928-713-1227.

Information provided by Prescott Farmers Market.

