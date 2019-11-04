Prescott Economic Development Department website wins award for excellence

The city of Prescott’s Economic Development Department has won a Golden Prospector Award from the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED), recognizing excellence, innovation and creativity in economic development.

Prescott was recognized for its website, “PrescottBiz.com.”

Overall, seven Golden Prospector Awards and eight Awards of Merit were presented at AAED’s fall forum in Prescott.

“The Golden Prospector Awards were established by AAED to encourage and recognize excellence in economic development,” said Joyce Grossman, AAED’s executive director. “The creativity and innovation demonstrated by this year’s winners is a testament to how effective they are in their respective communities.”

AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy, and collaboration.

For more information on AAED, visit www.aaed.com or call (602) 240-2233.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.