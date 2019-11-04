Pet of the week: Peaches

Peaches is a Dilute Tortoiseshell, very pretty. She lived with a dog and one other cat, Bruce, that has been adopted. She is from a couple moving to Hawaii who said there is lots of paperwork/red tape to get pets into that state. Peaches is a very, very sweet and affectionate cat. If you want a mild sweet kitty, she’s for you. Gorgeous markings. Meet this beauty from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St. in Prescott.