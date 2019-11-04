Pet of the week: Boots

This is Boots, a 5-month-old very handsome Tuxedo mix. He and his four litter mates were born in a foster home, so all became very friendly. All of his siblings and even mom now have their forever homes. So it’s his turn! Boots is lots of fun, plays with anyone and anything and would love to be in a home with a “pal.” When you flip him over his little tummy looks like “skunk” markings. Tuxedo’s are known to have a very friendly nature and Boots follows his foster mom around. To get more information on Boots, Please call or text Elizabeth at 928-848-9509.