Pet of the week: Boots
This is Boots, a 5-month-old very handsome Tuxedo mix. He and his four litter mates were born in a foster home, so all became very friendly. All of his siblings and even mom now have their forever homes. So it’s his turn! Boots is lots of fun, plays with anyone and anything and would love to be in a home with a “pal.” When you flip him over his little tummy looks like “skunk” markings. Tuxedo’s are known to have a very friendly nature and Boots follows his foster mom around. To get more information on Boots, Please call or text Elizabeth at 928-848-9509.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: