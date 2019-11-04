Obituary: William Arthur Crist (Butch)

Butch is at peace and walking with the Lord, passing from heart complications. He was born in Amarillo, Texas, and raised is Chandler, Ariz., graduating from Chandler High School in 1973. Butch worked from the Alaskan Pipeline to the plains of Wyoming, to the East Coast as a Union pipe-fitter. Working along the Ohio River power plants is where his love of West Virginia was founded.



Butch loved nature and being in the woods more than anything. He was also a very talented artist and woodworker. Butch is survived by his three sisters: Karleen Huckans (husband Phillip), Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Kathleen Kenas (husband James), Post Falls, Idaho; and Barbara Kay Crist, Glendale, Ariz. Also survived by his children: Maggie May, daughter; Amanda Rene, daughter; Michele Crist, daughter, (husband Don) of Payson, Ariz.; and son Christopher William of West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Bea Crist. There will be a private family memorial service and prayer at the Mingus Mountain lookout. Rest in peace, “Va Va Diny” as one of your sisters used to call you. From Barbara Crist “My brother, my childhood hero, RIP from your “lil” sis.

Information provided by survivors.