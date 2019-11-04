Obituary Notice: Marthell Comley
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 7:55 p.m.
Marthell Comley, age 90, of Chino Valley, Ariz., born February 24th, 1929 in Hinsdale, Ill., passed away October 31st, 2019.
No services are to be held. Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, was entrusted with the arrangements.
